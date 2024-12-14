Speakers at TDAP seminar calls for bolstering honey exports

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) has organized a seminar on issues and challenges of export of honey for agro & food Industry at the Serhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here Saturday.

The seminar attended by more than 50 participants from honey industry was organized in collaboration with Honey Beekeeping Association and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to explore the issues in supply chain of honey product.

Pakistani honey has been facing a decline in exports and it was necessary to gather stakeholders to discuss the issues and recommend way forward to make Pakistan honey a competitive product in the international market.

Athar Khokhar, Director General Agro & Food Division, TDAP, while emphasizing on importance of honey potential as export product gave an overview of the efforts been done by TDAP to promote it globally.

He also reassured the participants that TDAP will provide necessary support and assistance to develop business and trade.

A proposal for outgoing delegation was also assured to Gulf countries to promote and capture the untapped potential.

In the main session, five speakers from the industry shared their experiences on varying topics.

Ms. Sadia Khan, Trade and Investment Councellor Jeddah Saudi Arabia gave presentation on export potential of honey in Saudi Market.

Khalid Rafique, Research Officer, Honeybeekeeping Research Institute, Islamabad gave presentation on export potential of honey Pakistan while Khalid Younas, Research Officer, Agriculture Research Institute, Turnab Peshawar presented proposals on status of honey beekeeping in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rashid Aman, Regional Chief SMEDA KP, gave presentation on SMEDA initiatives in Honey Cluster Development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ayaz Muhammad Deputy Director TDAP Peshawar, gave presentation on TDAP Marketing strategy for export of honey.

Fazal Moqeem Khan, President SCCI urged the audience to mutually collaborate to develop and promote honey product of Pakistan.

APP/fam/2020