Speakers At Women's Parliamentary Caucus Call For Sustained Policies To Ensure Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The speakers at a conference organized by Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Friday called for a collective commitment to ensure gender equality and poverty eradication through sustained, inclusive, and actionable policies.
The transformative conference themed "Poverty Has a Woman’s Face: Gender-Sensitive Legislature to Advance Gender Equality and End Poverty" held here at the Parliament House, gathered distinguished parliamentarians, policymakers, and development leaders.
The participants discussed the urgent need for gender-responsive policymaking to address poverty, which disproportionately affects women in Pakistan.
MNA Syeda Shehla Raza highlighted critical issues such as equal pay, the establishment of daycare centers to support women’s development, and the protection of property rights for women.
MNA Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli advocated for incorporating social and moral values, inheritance rights, dowry issues, and the importance of women’s respect into the national curriculum.
Ms. Ishrat Ashraf, MPA and Convener of the Punjab Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, emphasized the need for economic empowerment for women.
MPA Ms. Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani recommended allocating funds for women’s projects and proposed the establishment of committees at Federal and provincial levels to collaborate effectively.
MPA Tanzila Umi Habiba highlighted the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), which provides interest-free loans with a 90% repayment rate, and noted that 200,000 houses have been constructed and registered in women’s Names under government initiatives.
The event concluded with a collective commitment by all stakeholders to champion the principles of gender equality and to ensure the eradication of poverty through sustained, inclusive, and actionable policy measures.
