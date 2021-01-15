Speakers call for all inclusive Education Policy, National Curriculum promoting minorities' rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Speakers at a National Conference organized by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Peoples' Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR) urged the government to introduce an all inclusive education policy and national curriculum promoting equality in education system for the minorities.

The conference was aimed to shed light on the challenges and prospects for minorities in education system of the country, said a press release.

The conference was attended by educationists, researchers, rights activists and representatives of the ministry of education and hundreds of participants online from across the country.

Renowned educationist, Dr Abdul Hameed Nayyar, said the education system was not geared towards promoting knowledge and creative learning rather focused on ideological formation.

"It is time that we pay serious attention to issues related to education system. We need to straighten out our priorities regarding the quality of instructions, teachers' training, quality of learning materials, efficacy of the system of assessments, medium of instructions, women's literacy, worrying rate of drop-outs, and the promotion of critical thinking while making new education Policy, curriculum or textbooks. Unfortunately, these aspects are still largely ignored" he stated.

Dr Yaqoob Khan Bangash elaborated on the significant contributions of minorities, including Parsi, Hindu, Sikh and Christian organizations in education particularly in the pre-partition era.

The Church run institutions were considered the pioneers of modern education in this region. The missionary institutions admitted students irrespective of caste, creed, origin or affiliation, making them nondiscriminatory institutions.

Therefore, the new education policy in 2021 should include a rehabilitation aspect of these schools and colleges so that they can reassume their role as contributors to quality education.

Abraham Murad, a researcher, presented initial results of a survey on attainment gap between minority and common students in Punjab.

He emphasized that while the results of his research reflected a strong desire of Christian families to educate their children, the enforcement of right to education without discrimination has marred their progress towards this goal.

Tahira Abdullah, researcher and human rights defender, presented some findings from her latest research study on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa textbooks.

Chairman Pakistan Minority Teachers Alliance Prof. Anjum James Paul appealed to the Government to carry out a comprehensive review of the previous policies using the lens of religious inclusion and diversity and their impact before embarking on the new education policy and Single National Curriculum.