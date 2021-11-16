Speakers call for application of artificial intelligence for effective disaster management

The speakers at a one-day workshop on "Innovative Solutions for Disaster Management" here on Tuesday called for using artificial intelligence solutions for effective coordination and implementation of all measures to minimize the risks of natural disasters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The speakers at a one-day workshop on "Innovative Solutions for Disaster Management" here on Tuesday called for using artificial intelligence solutions for effective coordination and implementation of all measures to minimize the risks of natural disasters.

They said that by applying the artificial intelligence the government and disaster management institutions could effectively minimize the risks and losses related to natural disasters.

The workshop was organized by the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI), UET Peshawar under the supervision of Dr. Gul Muhammad Khan, Project Director. The Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor expressed his satisfaction over the performance of UET Peshawar's Center of Artificial Intelligence working as Partner University of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence in respective fields.

He assured all support from UET Peshawar in introducing AI solutions for disaster management, adding, the Earthquake Engineering Center (EEC), UET Peshawar had also been instrumental in building the first ever National Seismic Code of Pakistan in 2007, and is central part in revising the new seismic building code 2021.

He appreciated the participation of representatives from various government authorities including National Seismic Monitoring Center, Islamabad, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, NDMA and Geology Department, University of Peshawar.

The speakers emphasized over increased public awareness campaigns and education to reduce loss of human lives and infrastructural damage from natural disasters; availability of scientific and research-based data, applied research in the field of AI and seismology through an inter-disciplinary approach and application of early warning system so that people should know in advance what specific preparations to make before an event.

The Speakers included Dr. Zahid Rafi, Director Seismic Division Islamabad, Zohra Negar, Deputy Director PDMA, Alamzeb, Incharge Regional Center PMD, Dr. Khaista Rehman, Geology Department UOP, Prof. Dr. S. M. Ali, Director EEC UET Peshawar, Dr. Sohail Yousaf NCAI UET Peshawar, Kaleem Ullah NCAI and Engr. Mehreen, NCAI.