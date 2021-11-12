UrduPoint.com

Speakers Call For Better Communicated Monetary Policy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Speakers here in a hybrid roundtable called for a better communicated monetary policy with an inclusive, coordinated, social considerate and price stability based stable market to improve the confidence of investors.

These views were shared by the participants of the hybrid roundtable organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT), Peshawar on the topic of Understanding Social Implications of Monetary Policy in Pakistan here on Friday.

Dr Sajid Amin Javed, Research Fellow, SDPI said the monetary policy is and should be treated as the public policy which is equally relevant and important for masses as similar to managers and businesses.

The purpose to highlight the issue into mainstream is not to criticize the function of the SBP but to strengthen its status and scope of work, which should be broader than the present role, ideally, whereas the institution should be held accountable on its core functions of inflation and foreign exchange stability.

Inclusivity and better coordination between policy stakeholders is essential for effective design, development, implementation, and monitoring and evaluation of monetary policy resulting in balanced economic growth and social development in Pakistan implied in controlled inflation and price stability, he added.

Hassan Daud Butt, CEO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade emphasized on the inequality needs which should be rescheduled in terms of monetary policy.

He emphasized that social implications of change in monetary policy on doing business needs to be discussed and analyzed.

The meeting was attended by various members from academia and media persons.

