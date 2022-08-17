Speakers call for collective efforts to make country welfare state

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Speakers at the monthly meeting of Shura Hamdard Foundation, held here on Wednesday, stressed upon nation to join hands and work together to make the country an Islamic welfare state.

The meeting was chaired by Professor Dr Fakhar-ul-Islam and attended by a large number of people, including Director Sheikh Zaid Islaminc Centre Peshawar Professor Dr Rasheed Ahmad as guest speaker.

Dr Fakar-ul-Islam discussed ways to make Pakistan a truly Islamic welfare state, and said that persistent efforts and best utilization of natural and human resources was needed to develop the country and make it a prosperous state.

Dr Rasheed said that the country was established on the name of islam, and it would continue to exist forever. Collective efforts were needed for its economic stability and development, he added.

He suggested that the young generation should be informed about the sacrifices of the forefathers who gave the Muslims a separate identity and carved out a homeland for them to follow and practice their religion.