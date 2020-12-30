UrduPoint.com
Speakers Call For Comprehensive Policy To Counter Islamophobia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:24 PM

Speakers at an international conference here at Dawah Academy of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IUI) Wednesday stressed for devising a coherent, comprehensive and practical strategy to counter Islamophobia

The two days international conference on " Contemporary challenges for Dawah and their elucidation in the light of Seerah" commenced here at Faisal Masjid campus. Scholars of around 15 countries participated in conference.

The participants noted that digital media was the best medium to counter Islamophobia and disseminate islam's true message of peaceful coexistence, dialogue and tolerance.

Senator Sitara Ayaz, being the chief guest at the ceremony, stressed that the deeds and actions of a preacher must be a reflection of Seerah only then his message would have meanings and results.

She opined that Muslim societies had negated the true role of mosque and the Mimbr (pulpit). She also stressed upon revival of true role of mosques in the Muslim society. Aima (mosque prayer leaders), institutions of Islamic training, academicians and researchers jointly could help the society to disseminate peace across the world.

Ulema were a ray of hope as they could bring back the lost glory of Muslim societies, she added.

Dr Muhammad Anwar, Dean of International Open University, New Zealand, in his delivered a keynote address in the ceremony. He called upon researchers, experts and Muslim scholars for devising a comprehensive policy to counter the Islamophobia.

He opined that there were a lot of challenges in the way of Dawah that must be dealt with adoption of innovation, eradication of illiteracy and sincerity. He said the Muslim preachers must adopt the latest technology and devise a message content according the audience level.

IIUI Vice President Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik hailed the Dawah Academy for arranging an important conference and also appreciated its service in community building. He hoped that the recommendation woul be helpful for many important forums of Muslim world.

Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Incharge Dawah Academy, while welcoming the guests, elaborated the goals and objectives of the conference.

