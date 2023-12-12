Speakers call for consistent role of education institutions to eradicate corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Speakers at a seminar here on Tuesday said that corruption was a social evil and proactive role of educational institutions was imperative to eradicate it completely from the society.

The speakers were including Director, National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mian Muhammad Waqar and Joint Director, Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) Hayatabad Peshawar, Ata-ur-Rehman.

The awareness seminar was held at IMS in connection with anti corruption week jointly organized by the NAB-KP and IMS. Besides others, the seminar was attended by a large number of students, academicians, researchers and faculty members.

In his keynote address, Mian Muhammad Waqar, Director NAB KP said that corruption was like a cancer and its eradication was inevitable for sustainable economic growth, supremacy of merit and fostering prosperity of Pakistan.

In addition to weakening the social fabric of the society, he said corruption leads to poverty, unemployment and undermined merit. He said there were different types of corruption in developing countries including Pakistan and cooperation of all stakeholders including educational institutions and civil society was imperative for its complete eradication vital four our bright future..

Terming corruption as the mother of all evils, Waqar said that misuse of authority, violation of merit and deviation from rules and regulations were also forms of corruption.

The Director NAB said that financial irregularity, incorrect use of national resources and favoritism in appointments/admissions in professional colleges and government departments were also corruption.

Waqar said that NAB was making all out efforts to wipe out corruption from the society and today’s seminar was aimed to create awareness among students about this immoral social evil. He said that obtaining halal sustenance was not only a religious obligation, but it is also a source of blessing in wealth and life.

He said the students were the future builders of Pakistan and their role was crucial in creating awareness in society against this menace. Waqar said that he has very sweet memories with IMS being of its student and teacher in the past and expressed the hope that students of this great alma mater would take a lead role in supporting NAB endeavours by disseminating awareness and broadening knowledge of the society both in urban and rural areas imperative to win the fight against corruption.

Joint Director IMS, Ataur Rehman said that no society can make progress unless it eradicates corruption at all levels. He said countries' progress were linked with supremacy of merit and assured all out support to NAB for organizing such events in future besides creating awareness.

