Speakers call for constructing toilets at public places

Speakers at a seminar demanded the provincial government to construct toilets at public places and make proper arrangements for their cleanliness

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar demanded the provincial government to construct toilets at public places and make proper arrangements for their cleanliness.

They shared these views while addressing a seminar organized by the Bureau of STAGS University of Sindh in collaboration with Water Aid on the occasion of World Toilet Day at Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium of Arts Faculty Building on Tuesday. The Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto presided over the seminar.

The speakers said that as many as 3.6 billion people were living in very poor and unsanitary conditions in the world, while there was a toilet crisis and a pitiable sanitation system in Pakistan, including Sindh.

Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto said on this occasion that the low quality toilets or open defecation by people was extremely harmful to human health and the environment because it polluted the environment.

He said it was necessary to follow the proper principles of cleanliness in washrooms, for which every member of society and the government had to play their role.

Environmentalist Dr. Amanullah Mahar said that proper human health plans were essential to protect underground water, adding that where there were no good quality toilets, human waste polluted rivers, lakes, soil and underground water to a great extent which he said was hazardous.

The Director Bureau of STAGS Prof. Dr. Ghazala Panhwar said that the countries that prioritized the mental and physical health of their nation had made their people cleanliness lovers.

She said that the governments should take concrete steps to provide toilet facilities, after understanding the secret of protecting the underground water, environment, rivers, lakes and soil, were maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene.

She demanded that the Sindh government to take steps to ensure the provision of public latrines everywhere and that their cleanliness should also be managed, adding that the provincial government should make it a part of its policy.

The provincial coordinator of Water Aid Raheema Panhwar said that many countries, especially the countries in Asia and Africa, had major problems related to toilets and sanitation because proper attention had not been paid to the issue so far, which always caused the spread of the epidemic and chronic diseases.

Dr. Naveed Ahmed of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology said that pan stains and garbage spoke well about the indifference of toilet users across the country, including Sindh adding that pan spits in the latrines always unearthed how civilized the people of Pakistan were as a nation.

He demanded that the provincial government should construct toilets at public places and parks. Besides; the government should launch campaigns to create awareness among the people about how to use toilets and how to take care of sanitation, he emphasized.

Among others, Dr. Ahmed Ali Brohi, Dr. Ishrat Afshan Abbasi, Professor Muhammad Siddique Soomro, Dr. Rashid Khuhro, Professor Farhat Jokhio and Fauzia Siddiqui attended the seminar.