Speakers call for creating a sense of oneness, harmony among youth through Paigham-e-Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Speakers at the two-day seminar titled "Paigham-e-Pakistan and Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan" held at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Arts Faculty Building, University of Sindh Jamshoro, emphasized the need for making concerted effort to disseminate the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative among all segments of the society with special focus on youth across the country.

The seminar was arranged with the collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies(PCPRRS), Islamic Research Institute and International Islamic University, Islamabad.

They emphasized that the youth should be engaged in healthy activities so that they might play a vital role in peace building activities as the Paigham-e-Pakistan was the message of restoration of peace in the country.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro while speaking on the occasion said that they all had to create a sense of oneness and harmony among the youth of Pakistan through Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference which could counter negative attitudes and promote collective far-sightedness of nation.

"We believe that there should be no space for ethnicity, social and religious divide in this country', he said.

The University of Sindh possesses hostels where as many as 1500 girls hailing from every nook and corner of the province are housed, he said and added the females could play their due role only when they will be educated and skilled, he opined.

"Our youth, women and faculty are the main source for promotion of peace in our society and peace can be placed only when we acknowledge difference of opinion and let everyone express ones thoughts without any violent or extremist approaches", he said.

The Director PCPRRS Dr. Zia-ur-Haq said that Paigham e Pakistan was the message of restoration of peace in the country. "We may have grievances but that doesn't mean that we have to gun down our own people", he said.

He requested to the youth to play their role in the development of the country. He said that Paigham e Pakistan believed in the struggle for providing equal opportunity to all nations living in the country.

Dr Haq emphasized that it was the responsibility of the youth of Pakistan to counter sectarianism, extremism and terrorism and build a society, which promoted tolerance, peace and living in harmony.

Another speaker Dr Ayaz Shah called upon the critical role of youths in peace building in light of Paigham-e-Pakistan and the "Code of Conduct" and said that the country's narrative regarding promotion of harmony, tolerance and social unity will prove very important for future of the nation.

He opined that Islamic teachings were the best source to utilize the energies of youth as they could be the most importance force to disseminate islam's message of peace.

He said seminaries and shrines were enjoying unprecedented liberty in the country; as such freedom was not being enjoyed in any other country of the world.

