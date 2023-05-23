Speakers call for creating awareness on human rights laws

Speakers at a workshop here on Tuesday stressed the need for creating awareness among people about human rights and strengthening the organisations working to stop violations of human rights

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Speakers at a workshop here on Tuesday stressed the need for creating awareness among people about human rights and strengthening the organisations working to stop violations of human rights.

An awareness training workshop on "Human Rights Laws" was organized by the Human Rights Department Government of Sindh.

They said the objective of organizing training workshops is to provide awareness to the public about their rights in society.

They were of the view that laws are framed by the Sindh Government for the prevention of human trafficking, human smuggling, domestic violence, forced labor, harassment, and provision of human rights for which awareness workshops are being organized in different districts of the province.

The speakers appealed to representatives of concerned departments and social organizations to play their due role in providing awareness to the general public with regard to laws of human rights to enable them to achieve their rights according to the constitution of Pakistan.

The training workshop was attended by Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Special education Abdul Rahim Tanwri, Additional Director Musim Farooq, Shahnaz Lakho, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Veterinary Doctor Tariq Noorani, Nisar Ahmed Mallah, officials of different departments, police, lawyers and representatives of social organizations.