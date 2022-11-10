Speakers call for dealing with climate change effectively

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 09:32 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar have urged steps to mitigate the perils of rising temperature and food insecurity and said that natural disasters are increasing due to climate change.

If climate change is not dealt with at the global level, including in Pakistan, then there will be a water and food crisis in the future, they said the underground water will be depleted, reservoirs will decrease and floods will occur more frequently adding that human behavior will alter, while Thatta and Badin cities could disappear under the sea.

They stated this while addressing a daylong national seminar on climate change, which was organized at the Center for Pure and Applied Geology by the Green Youth Movement Club (GYMC), University of Sindh in collaboration with the Directorate of Students Affairs and Humdam Foundation on Thursday.

The seminar was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

In his presidential address, the Vice Chancellor said that the students of the University of Sindh must develop the ability to face climate change so that they could face the challenges arising in this regard in the future.

He said that global warming was the global issue while Pakistan was hardly one percent responsible for it and the rest of the world was fully responsible for increasing climate change.

