Speakers call for devising strategies to address obesity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Speakers at a high profile National Policy Dialogue on Obesity held on Wednesday called for devising comprehensive strategies to address obesity.

The dialogue was organized by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Health Services Academy, Embassy of Denmark, Novo Nordisk and OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Science and Technology at COMSTECH Secretariat.

The event, themed "Let's Talk Obesity" aimed to raise awareness and stimulate conversations about the growing obesity epidemic in the country.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including policymakers, healthcare professionals, UN, NGOs, academia, and corporates, to discuss the urgent need for making obesity a health system priority, devising comprehensive strategies and policies to address obesity.

The attendees engaged in insightful panel discussions on the importance of awareness raising, early intervention, prevention, and treatment of obesity.