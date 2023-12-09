Speakers at a webinar have called for an early and amicable resolution of world conflicts and disputes, including Kashmir, achieve the lofty goals set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)

MIRPUR ( AJK): Dec 09 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Speakers at a webinar have called for an early and amicable resolution of world conflicts and disputes, including Kashmir, achieve the lofty goals set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The webinar titled "75 Years of UDHR - Building a Sustainable Human Rights Culture," was organized the other day by Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in collaboration with International Action for Peace and Sustainable Development (IAPSD), Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) and University of Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UoK).

The panel of speakers included Dr. Livingstone Sewanyana the United Nations Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, Dr. Farah Naz, Professor at NUST, Dr. Gul Ayesha Bhati Human Rights Expert, Ms. Madiha Shakil, Dr. Shagufta Ashraf, Dr. Saira Shah, and others, whereas the event was moderated by the KIIR Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani,.

The speakers discussed in detail the formidable challenges of maintaining global peace and security in a polarized world. Stressing the urgency of adding teeth to the UN mechanism and effective enforcement of the human rights regime, the speakers said that the dream of building a sustainable human rights culture was not possible without upholding the principles enshrined in the UDHR.

The speakers said that India’s belligerent military occupation and fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the region has since long been a cause for concern. Citing to an alarming increase in the incidents of violence, bloodshed and rampant violations of human rights in the region, they said that the India’s human rights abusing regime was brazenly violating the UDHR and other human rights treaties that besides upholding the other basic rights fully recognize the peoples’ rights to self-determination.

They said that addressing the specific concerns of Kashmiris was crucial for fostering a just and inclusive society.

Dr. Livingstone said that the UDHR was adopted against the backdrop of a devastating world war that led to loss of millions of lives and property. “It was envisioned at that time when world leaders gathered and expressed their commitment and resolve to cooperate and work together to ensure peace and prosperity in the world”, he said adding that the main objective behind the adoption of this milestone was to look at some of the daunting the world was facing at that time and find out solutions.

Referring to the world conflicts that have been the cause and consequence of rights violations, he said, “As we mark the 75 years of the adoption of the Universal Declaration, all that we need to look at is how to ensure global peace and security”.

The UN Security Council is very much divided, and one of the major problems is veto power given to some states, and they exercise this power when it suits them. Beyond the question of conflict, peace and security, he said, climate change is one of the major challenges of our time.

The speakers called for enforcement of the human rights regime and effective accountability mechanisms at the highest level to hold the powerful accountable.