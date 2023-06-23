Open Menu

Speakers Call For Empowerment, Ending Violence Against Women In IIoJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The speakers at a seminar held here on the sidelines 53rd session of the UNHRC while debating women's empowerment in conflict zones has stressed the need for women's inclusive and meaningful participation in peace building and creating an environment where their voices and contribution are heard and acknowledged.

The seminar titled, "Women in Conflict: Challenges and Responsibilities" was attended and addressed by former parliamentarians, diplomats, rights activist, writers and academicians hailing from different parts of the world including Julie ward former MEP, Georgiana Epure senior advocacy and campaigns officer at Girls Not Bride, Tazeen Hasan the recepient of Harvard Spot light award, barrister Margaret Owen President Widows for Peace Through Democracy, Shamim Shawl representative of IMWU, Dr. Shagufta Ashraf and several others.

Whereas, the side-event sponsored by IHRAAM and WMC was moderated by WMC representative and chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani, a news release here received said.

Speaking on the occasion the speakers while referring to the devastating impacts of Kashmir conflict on women said that women have been the worst victims of the long-drawn conflict.

Besides bearing the brunt of violence, they said that Kashmiri women have lost their kith and kin during the ongoing conflict. They regrettably noted sexual violence being leveraged as a weapon of war by the Indian forces in the region has been grossly overlooked at the international level despite growing awareness of urgent need to empower women in the conflict-hit areas.

They said that the prolonged Indian military occupation of Kashmir and presence of over half a millions troops in the region has created a fertile ground for violence against the women.

"Outrage of modesty and other forms of violence against women has been one of the deadly aspects of the long drawn conflict that has inexpressibly shattered the lives of women living under a constant threat of rape and sexual assault from the Indian army", they said.

Referring to the nightmarish ordeal of the Kashmiri women have been going through, the speakers said, "The mass-rape of scores of women in Kunan Poshpora village in Handwara in 1991 by the Indian occupation forces and rape and murders case of Shopian serve as the most shocking example of the Indian state terrorism".

The ongoing conflict has wreaked havoc on women's physical and mental health", they said adding that there has been a phenomenal increase in psychiatric morbidity due to the continued conflict in the region while on the other hand the sense of insecurity is greater among girls and young women who have become virtual prisoners in their own houses because of the continued threat of abduction and sexual abuse from the Indian army found present at every nook, corner and cranny of the state.

The speakers noted that Kashmiri women continue to suffer the worst consequences of violence and abuse of power by the Indian security forces despite growing calls for the empowerment of women in conflict zones.

They said that it was high time that the world human rights bodies should take effective cognizance of the matter and take concrete steps to help stop violence against the Kashmiri women.

