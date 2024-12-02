Open Menu

Speakers Call For Ending Gender-based Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Speakers call for ending gender-based violence

Punjab University Department of Gender Studies in collaboration with the United Nations Women and the Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab marked the global campaign 16-days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence through an inspiring theatrical performance ‘Rolling Resistance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab University Department of Gender Studies in collaboration with the United Nations Women and the Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab marked the global campaign 16-days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence through an inspiring theatrical performance ‘Rolling Resistance: A Theater on Wheels Campaign’ here on Monday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about gender-based violence and spark collective action towards a more equitable and violence-free society.

On this occasion, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Prof Dr Ra'ana Malik, Secretary Women Development Department, Punjab Usman Ali Khan, Ms Saman and Nabila Malick from UN Women, Islamabad, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In her address, Dr Ra’ana Malik emphasized the critical importance of rising voices against gender based violence in Pakistan.

She highlighted the PU’s commitment to fostering awareness and mobilizing change in society.

Usman Ali Khan underscored the department’s initiatives and responsibilities in addressing women’s issues in Punjab. He conveyed Chief Minister Punjab’s unequivocal message of zero tolerance on violence against women and girls, reinforcing the government’s stance against gender based violence.

Ms. Saman encouraged all attendees to come together and advocate for a world free from violence and inequality. The theatrical performance captivated the audience, delivering a powerful narrative that highlighted the pervasive issues surrounding gender based violence and inspiring a collective commitment to drive change.

PU DGS, UN Women and WDD Punjab call on all stakeholders, including individuals, organizations, and policymakers, to join hands in creating a safe, equitable, and violence-free society for all.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World United Nations Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Women Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools ..

Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims

2 minutes ago
 Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen

Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen

5 minutes ago
 YFP president advocates collective problem-solving ..

YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures

5 minutes ago
 City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier

City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier

2 minutes ago
 Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-cho ..

Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case

2 minutes ago
 DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar

DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar

2 minutes ago
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrest ..

Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested

2 minutes ago
 French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote

French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote

2 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 2 ..

LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

8 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) ..

University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan