Speakers call for ending gender-based violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab University Department of Gender Studies in collaboration with the United Nations Women and the Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab marked the global campaign 16-days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence through an inspiring theatrical performance ‘Rolling Resistance: A Theater on Wheels Campaign’ here on Monday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about gender-based violence and spark collective action towards a more equitable and violence-free society.

On this occasion, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Prof Dr Ra'ana Malik, Secretary Women Development Department, Punjab Usman Ali Khan, Ms Saman and Nabila Malick from UN Women, Islamabad, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In her address, Dr Ra’ana Malik emphasized the critical importance of rising voices against gender based violence in Pakistan.

She highlighted the PU’s commitment to fostering awareness and mobilizing change in society.

Usman Ali Khan underscored the department’s initiatives and responsibilities in addressing women’s issues in Punjab. He conveyed Chief Minister Punjab’s unequivocal message of zero tolerance on violence against women and girls, reinforcing the government’s stance against gender based violence.

Ms. Saman encouraged all attendees to come together and advocate for a world free from violence and inequality. The theatrical performance captivated the audience, delivering a powerful narrative that highlighted the pervasive issues surrounding gender based violence and inspiring a collective commitment to drive change.

PU DGS, UN Women and WDD Punjab call on all stakeholders, including individuals, organizations, and policymakers, to join hands in creating a safe, equitable, and violence-free society for all.