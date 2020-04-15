UrduPoint.com
Speakers Call For Ensuring Use Of Masks, Gloves To Contain COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:02 PM

Participants of the "Online Conference" on Wednesday called for ensuring the use of masks and gloves mandatory for the general public to contain the novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Participants of the "Online Conference" on Wednesday called for ensuring the use of masks and gloves mandatory for the general public to contain the novel coronavirus.

They said the government must opt for mass production of safety gears including masks, gloves and sanitizers and be distributed among the people.

The conference was organized by the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) on "Suggestive Measures for Lifting the Lockdown: What can be the Phases". The conference was chaired by Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Nadeem ul Haq, a press release said.

Air Marshal (Retd) Saeed Khan said, "We need long-term and mid-term policy while prioritizing our health sector. Innovation is required that can be achieved through specialists." Lieutenant General (Retd) Masood Aslam, Member Advisory board CGSS stated that an unnecessary movement must be controlled while ensuring strict official status.

Other speakers said it is about time that civil society must push for occupational health and safety standards in the factories. There is a lack of public obedience in our society, hence Government must strictly ensure the writ of the state.

They said, "We need to mobilize our production and reduce our exports, adding we have to mechanize our supply chain and wheels of the internal market must keep spinning in a controlled manner.

The online Interactive session was attended by 30 participants. The panelists included experts from different fields: Major General (Retd) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), President CGSS, Major General (Retd) Farooq Ahmad Khan, Former DG NDMA, Brigadier (Retd) Mansoor Saeed, Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS, Lieutenant General (Retd) Asad Durrani HJ, HI(M), Senior Analyst Amir Zafar Durrani, President Reenergia, Brigadier (Retd) Akhtar Nawaz Janjua, Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS, Dr Basharat Hassan Bashir, Specialist, Public Health Engineering & Member Advisory Board CGSS Lieutenant Colonel Ather Sultan (Retd), Logistic Expert, Amir Ghauri, Editor The news International Dr Samia Altaf, Public Health Specialist, Dr Durre Nayab, Joint Director Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Dr Ashfaq Ahmad, Assistant Professor, IR Department University of Sargodha, Tauqeer Ahmad, Member Advisory Board CGSS, Mehmood-ul- Hassan, Member Advisory Board & Regional/Geopolitical Analyst, Brigadier Muhammad Aslam (Retd), Member Board of Advisors CGSS Air Marshal (Retd) Azher Hassan, Member Board of Advisors CGSS, Shakeel Ramay, Member Board of Advisors CGSS & Director SDPI, Air Marshal (Retd) Saeed Khan, Member Board of Advisors CGSS, Lieutenant General (Retd) Masood Aslam, Member Board of Advisors CGSS.

