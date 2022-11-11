Speakers call for expanding horizon of social protection system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Speakers at the launch of a training course on Friday termed the social protection as the agent of social development and called for expanding the horizon of social protection system beyond the social assistance in the local context.

The training course on 'Social Protection in Pakistan' for public sector officials was arranged to develop a better understanding of the social protection concepts, instruments, and systems-based approach.

The course was organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with GIZ under a BMZ-financed programme, Oxford Policy Management (OPM), and Hochschule Bonn-Rhein-Sieg (HBRS), Germany. Programme Director, Deutsche Gesellschaft Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ, Pakistan), Dr. Franz von Roenne said that GIZ was supporting the federal as well as the provincial governments through its reform program, namely Support to Social Protection - Social Health Protection. Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, SDPI said that the government must think of social protection in context of post disaster situations such as floods and pandemic that calls for this kind of course.

While discussing the fragmentation of the existing social protection system in Pakistan, he stressed the need for an integrated approach.

Chief Executive Officer, Punjab Social Protection Authority, Tauseef Dilshad Khatana, said this course provided an opportunity to learn from diversified experiences and was a step forward to build capacities for the improved implementation of social protection.

Project Director, PP SPRU, Department KP, Fawad Khattak highlighted the importance of adaptive social protection system with the aim of developing better system for social protection in Pakistan.

The departments whose representatives attended the course were: Federal Sehat Sahulat Program, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Benazir Income Support Programme, Punjab Bait-ul-Maal, P&D board Punjab, KP-TEVTA, Women Development Department, Punjab, Punjab Social Protection Authority, Special education Department, Punjab, Zakat and Usher Department, Punjab Government, Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, Social Welfare Department of KP, Sehat Card Plus KP, Department KP, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund along with other organizations.