Speakers call for focus on gender equality into recruitment promotion policies of Abu Dhabi Dialogues member states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The second day of the Abu Dhabi Dialogues (ADD) was full of insights. The keynote speakers talked about integrating a focus on gender equality into the recruitment promotion policies of the ADD Member States and fostering international and regional cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Dialogue and other labour and migration-related fora, for better governance of labour migration in ADD corridors.

At the end of the meeting, Joint Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Zubair Khan thanked the speakers for their interesting contributions, said a press release received here Wednesday.

He said the detailed deliberations have brought clarity and enabled the participant countries to identify core issues and the ways to resolve them.

Jean D'cunha, Senior Global Advisor on International Migration talked about the current and potential demand for female workers in technology-related, technology-facilitated and other relevant sectors of the ADD's labour markets.

Gervais Appave, Director, Migration Policy, Research and Communications, International Organization for Migration highlighted opportunities and actions to strengthen inter-regional cooperation, to ensure regional priorities in the thematic agendas of global fora on migration.