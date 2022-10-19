UrduPoint.com

Speakers Call For Focus On Gender Equality Into Recruitment Promotion Policies Of Abu Dhabi Dialogues Member States

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Speakers call for focus on gender equality into recruitment promotion policies of Abu Dhabi Dialogues member states

The second day of the Abu Dhabi Dialogues (ADD) was full of insights. The keynote speakers talked about integrating a focus on gender equality into the recruitment promotion policies of the ADD Member States and fostering international and regional cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Dialogue and other labour and migration-related fora, for better governance of labour migration in ADD corridors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The second day of the Abu Dhabi Dialogues (ADD) was full of insights. The keynote speakers talked about integrating a focus on gender equality into the recruitment promotion policies of the ADD Member States and fostering international and regional cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Dialogue and other labour and migration-related fora, for better governance of labour migration in ADD corridors.

At the end of the meeting, Joint Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Zubair Khan thanked the speakers for their interesting contributions, said a press release received here Wednesday.

He said the detailed deliberations have brought clarity and enabled the participant countries to identify core issues and the ways to resolve them.

Jean D'cunha, Senior Global Advisor on International Migration talked about the current and potential demand for female workers in technology-related, technology-facilitated and other relevant sectors of the ADD's labour markets.

Gervais Appave, Director, Migration Policy, Research and Communications, International Organization for Migration highlighted opportunities and actions to strengthen inter-regional cooperation, to ensure regional priorities in the thematic agendas of global fora on migration.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Market Labour

Recent Stories

Ration bags distributed among more 76,567 flood af ..

Ration bags distributed among more 76,567 flood affected families: Sindh Info Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 KP CM formally launches issuance of e-stamp paper

KP CM formally launches issuance of e-stamp paper

3 minutes ago
 Southern Parts: Inquiry committee narrates various ..

Southern Parts: Inquiry committee narrates various reasons in power blackout

3 minutes ago
 Preparations afoot to celebrate 75th anniversary o ..

Preparations afoot to celebrate 75th anniversary of AJK Govt 'Founding Day' on O ..

5 minutes ago
 Police Deptt. introduces latest technology system ..

Police Deptt. introduces latest technology system for registering FIRs

5 minutes ago
 Default averted but at a very high political cost: ..

Default averted but at a very high political cost: Ishaq Dar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.