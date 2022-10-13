Speakers call for following Prophet (SAWW) teaching

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers on Thursday emphasised for following the teachings of Holy Prophet (SAWW) and termed it a blessing for all humankind.

The lecture on the title "Prophet Muhammad SAWW teachings for leaders" was arranged by Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has instructed to hold a series of seminars on various topics on account of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the month of blessings, and has entrusted this responsibility to the Seerat-ul-Nabi Chair of the University.

This was the second seminar of this series, Dr. Atta Ur Rehman was the keynote speaker while Emeritus Prof. Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan Butt presided over the event.

Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rehman Head, Seerat Chair, and senior advisor PMU, Mohammad Rafiq Tahir, hosted the event. Religious scholars from different institutions, faculty members, and many students also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion Dr.

Attaur Rahman said that Allah blessed the Holy Prophet SAWW with the best leadership skills.

He raised the flag of islam over the dominant part of the world. Prophet SAWW always adhered to the principle of delegating responsibilities to qualified people.

The Holy Prophet had all other qualities like justice, equality, humanity, tolerance, national unity, and service to the people, he added.

He said that the example set by the Prophet by using these qualities and abilities is a beacon of light for us.

Head, Seerat-ul-Nabi Chair, Prof. Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rahman said that the promotion of the Prophet's teachings will continue through this seerat Chair.

He said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet SAWW are a blessing for all human beings.

Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rahman further said that Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum deserves appreciation for establishing the Seerat Chair in AIOU for the promotion of Prophet Muhammad SAWW's teachings.