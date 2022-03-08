Speakers call for giving due opportunity to women for working in different fields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar have maintained that no nation can prosper unless its women were given due opportunity to work in the field of their choice without any discrimination.

They said women in Pakistan needed education, employment opportunities and change in the perception of women's roles, status and public support.

They expressed these views while addressing the seminar titled "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow" organized by the Institute of Gender Studies University of Sindh on Tuesday.

The seminar was presided over by a senior professor Dr. Ambreen Zaib Khaskhaili on behalf of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

The Director of the institute Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi highlighting the importance of creating conditions favorable to females for their full and equal participation in social development, said that discrimination against women could only be ended through social change and it was possible through education.

She called for meaningful engagement of women to boost national development in the country and added that prosperity was best achieved by ensuring equal rights to women and addressing their issues related to social status and financial security.

In order to help materialize the dream of a model Islamic welfare state and Pakistan's uplift, she said it is vital to guarantee equal rights to women.

Dr. Qureshi further said that no state could develop without contribution from their women and it was imperative that all segments of society work harmoniously.

Another speaker Dr. Ameer Ali Buriro termed gender equality as a central component to development and said that despite women's significant contribution to economic and social growth; they were disproportionately impacted by poverty; while their efforts were undermined due to cultural norms and systemic barriers.

He said that the cultural norms had limited their full participation in leadership and key decision-making processes, including decisions that affected them primarily. Unfortunately, he said, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated the poor socio-economic status of women and threatened the achievement of the sustainable development goal leading to achieving gender equality and women empowerment.

He urged on creating opportunities for inclusion of women and differently able persons in education, health and various sectors of the economy and said joint and coordinated efforts would help establish an inclusive society.

Speakers Prof. Aftab Rajar said that women had been struggling for their rights for centuries. He said since the middle of the last century, the world had witnessed a remarkable transformation in the attitude of these countries towards women.

"Women in the West, Japan, China, South and North Korea, the Philippines, Thailand and in several countries of Africa and Asia including Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh are on the march, contributing towards the economy, participating in politics and raising the standard of living of their families", he said.

A lady from the development sector Khair-un-Nisa speaking on the occasion urged media and opinion makers to impart awareness about women's rights. "Any form of violence against women should be discouraged and all women be provided a safe and protective environment," she said.

Speaker Mukhtiar Bhatti said that no country could be considered truly democratic unless its women were given their genuine right to live at its behest and seek higher education. "Although Pakistani women are active in several fields and have even taken up highly challenging assignments such as being part of space programmes, as pilots, doctors, nurses, engineers, technicians, in education, politics, and media, we still need greater female participation in these and other fields", Bhatti added.

Pointing out to the empowerment of women in the political system, Mukhtiar said women had 33 per cent representation at the local government level while at the national and provincial assembly level their representation was 20 per cent.

Among many others, Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Dr. Irfan Shaikh, Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto, Saher Naqvi, Shabnum, Dr. Soniha Aslam, Aashiq Hussain, Dr. Shahmurad Chandio, Dr. Ahmed Ali Brohi, Dr Naheed Arain, Dr Bashir Ahmed Rind also participated in the seminar.