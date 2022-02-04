Speakers call for highlighting Kashmir issue throughout year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Kashmir have advised the students of the University of Sindh Jamshoro to highlight the Kashmir issue during the entire year through various social media platforms so that a stronger message could be sent to the world to shake its conscience against the totalitarianism of Indian army.

They said Pakistani youths always stood with Kashmiri brethrens, therefore, there is the need to raise a strong voice against the atrocities of the Indian army in held Kashmir.

They emphasized this while addressing a seminar organized by Sindh University's Bureau of STAGS in context with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium Arts Faculty Building University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday.

Addressing the seminar, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the people of Kashmir were loved by the Pakistani nation while Kashmiri youth also felt deep affection for Pakistan. The Kashmiri people wanted to live with Pakistan and the time is not far when Kashmir will become Pakistan, he said and added that the routes of the Indus River also met Kashmir, which clearly showed that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the youth of Sindh University should not only celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 but also leave posts on social media remembering Kashmir and its people throughout the year. The voice of our youth should reach out to the world that the Pakistanis stood with Kashmiri brethrens and that the nation was united against Indian atrocities in Kashmir, he emphasized.

"The UN resolutions have never been ratified by Indian authorities and the atrocities, barbarism and terrorism of inimical forces remained continue in occupied Kashmir", he said.

The Chairman Department of Economics Prof. Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Chandio said that Kashmir Forums should be formed in Pakistani Universities with full participation of students so that a stronger voice could be raised for the rights of Kashmiri brethern.

The Director Pakistan Study Center Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar said that international community, especially the United Nations, must formulate an effective strategy to stop the bloodshed of innocent civilians by the Indian Army in Kashmir.

The Director Bureau of STAGS Dr Ghazala Panhwar said that the occupation of Kashmir by the Indian Army was unacceptable while the blood of martyrs in Kashmir would never go unattended and wasted.

Well-known columnist and Professor of the Institute of English Language and Literature (IELL) Dr. Mubarak Ali Lashari said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan which will one day become Pakistan.

Earlier, Nimrah Ghauri, Sohail Ahmed and Faizan Ali delivered speeches in English, Qudsia Babar in urdu and Mehboob Ali in Sindhi. Besides, student Aitzaz Ali also presented poetry highlighting the massacre of forces in Indian held Kashmir.