Speakers call for holding fair, transparent elections in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Speakers at a conference have called for holding free, fair and transparent elections to the provincial assembly seats in the newly merged areas that will not only include people in the political process and give them their due share in the decision making process to put an end to the decades long sense of deprivations.

This was the conclusion of a one-day conference organized by a local organization at Hangu, the headquarters of Orakzai tribal district said press release issued here on Sunday.

The event titled, "The upcoming provincial assembly elections in the newly merged areas: People's fears and hopes" attracted parliamentarians, political, social and human rights activists, legal experts, educationalists, health professionals, policy experts, and members of the civil society, students and youth organizations beside a large number of media persons.

Speaking on the occasion, the participants urged the government to take all possible steps for making the elections free, fair and transparent so that the voters can make better choices and bring in dedicated and sincere leadership to the provincial legislative forum.

The speakers demanded of the government to allocate at least two provincial seats to the war-hit Orakzai tribal district in order to better raise voices of the war-effected people in the legislative forums.

Dispelling this impression some of the participants, however said that Sehat Insaf card, government's rozgar scheme and induction of levies and khasadars into regular police force were some of the glaring examples that speak for government's commitments' and seriousness towards mainstreaming the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Coupled with sectarian and communal tensions, the area saw the rising tide of militancy that forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee from their homes.

The speakers called for early rehabilitation of the TDPs, reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure and a decent compensation to the war victims.

The participants said Orakzai tribal district has a history of sectarian conflicts rooted in local disputes over water, land and forests. They called for the early land settlement in the area.

The participants said the area had great potentials for tourism. They pointed out Sampog area have great potentials for tourist attractions. This could be a great source of revenue generation if the government pay due attention to its development.