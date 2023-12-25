Speakers call for implementation of 2% minority quota in admission to ensure education equality

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Speakers at a `Fostering Inclusivity’ seminar call for the implementation of a two per cent quota in admission at public sector universities to ensure education equality in society.

The seminar organized by Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization, also laid stress on measures for the socio-economic integration of every individual in society.

In his presentation, M. Ilyas from the Peace and Conflict Studies Department at Peshawar University said for social inclusivity equal opportunities will be provided to all segments of society.

Representation and provision of equal space is necessary for ensuring a peaceful and developed society, he opined.

Subhaj, a representative of the minority community, said education equality is basic for the socio-economic empowerment of marginalized segments.

He suggested consultation of minority communities in pre-budget meetings to make government policies inclusive covering all segments of society.

The seminar also held a discussion on Kalash Marriage Bill and Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager Blue Veins gave a detailed background of the struggle being made by his organization under its initiative of `Faith in Action for Equal Rights and Opportunities’.

Qamar said the Kalash Marriage Bill is almost completed and vetted by Local Government and Law Departments. Both the department has made some recommendations in the law, he added.

He also apprised the participants that a meeting of legal experts and religious elders of the Kalash Tribe would be held soon in Peshawar to discuss recommendations and for finalizing the legal aspects of inheritance.

Muhammad Rizwan of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) asked the minority community to approach public sector departments working for human rights for the attainment of their rights.

He said there are several departments working for the rights of marginalized communities which when approached gave very positive feedback.

He also held out assurance of his response for ensuring the implementation of a two per cent admission quota for minority communities.