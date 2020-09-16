UrduPoint.com
Speakers call for implementation of environmental laws

Speakers in workshop on Wednesday urged the Sindh government to implement all environmental laws to mitigate the impact of environmental issues in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Speakers in workshop on Wednesday urged the Sindh government to implement all environmental laws to mitigate the impact of environmental issues in the province.

Director Environmental Consultancy and Services (ECS), Shahid Lutfi while speaking in the workshop on Environmental Reporting organized by Karachi Press Club (KPC) here at KPC , said that "There are numerous laws to mitigate the impact of environmental hazards", adding that unfortunately those laws were not implemented in spirit and letter".

The environmental issue may further deteriorate, if the timely action were not taken, he said. He urged the Sindh government for implementation of existing laws.

Speaking on occasion, Environmental Expert Dr. Nuzhat Khan said everybody is using the plastic in different ways which has damaged marine life badly.

If alternatives were not used efficiently, the life in ocean would further be affected, she said.

Senior Environmental Journalist, Amar Guriro said the rise of industry in the province without following environmental laws has created the many problems in port city.

"Sindh government has to devise the policy to resolve the environmental issues here", he said.

President KPC, Imtiaz Khan Faran said the environmental issue had emerged as big problem for the whole world. The journalists from Pakistan should work and report on this subject extensively.

