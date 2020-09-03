UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Call For Implementing Mechanism To Ensure Provision Of Quality Family Planning Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Speakers call for implementing mechanism to ensure provision of quality family planning services

Speakers at a two-day Capacity Building Workshop have called for the need of implementing the mechanism to ensure provision of quality family planning services in the country including Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) : Speakers at a two-day Capacity Building Workshop have called for the need of implementing the mechanism to ensure provision of quality family planning services in the country including Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

They were addressing a workshop titled "Risk Communication and Community Engagement", chaired by AJK Secretary Population Welfare Raja Muhammad Razaq, that concluded in Muzaffarabad on Thursday.

The series of the capacity building workshops for ensuring the result-oriented role of the services providers of the State Health and Population Welfare Departments, were being hosted in various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir under the auspices of the Population Welfare Department of AJK government with the coordination and collaboration of JHPIEGO Pakistan, affiliated with Johns Hopkins University with the assistance of UNFPA, United Nations Population Fund.

The experts included Zeashan Arif, Director General, State Population Welfare Department, Dr. Ashfaq Mir, Principal Regional Training Institute, Dr. Nauman Manzoor, District Health Officer Jhelum Valley, Dr. Ghulam Nabi DHO Neelam Valley, Dr. Farooq Awan, Additional Director Health Services AJK Government besides senior managers / service providers of health and education departments.

The training was aimed at to raise the capacity of service providers during any emergency or pandemic in effective manner, said Razaq Khan.

He termed the workshop very significant and important for effective service delivery in the areas of health and population management.

He emphasized the need of integration of the state-run departments of health and population in Azad Jammu & Kashmir to ensure vibrant collective result-oriented services in family and population planning with prime focus to encourage the production of quality future architects of the nation.

He continued that joint working of Health, Education and Populating Welfare departments could yield positive results towards the healthy population planning in Pakistan and AJK.

Razaq lauded the UNFPA-like global forums engaged in healthy services for ensuring uplift and betterment of the humanity through encouraging and facilitating holding of such capacity-building events in various parts of the world including Pakistan and AJK-like under developing areas.

He called upon the audience to take due interest in the field to help making the programs viz-a-viz population welfare and planning complete success.

Raja Razaq pointed out that it was the responsibility of the state to ensure the universal access to the family planning under the spirit of the Universal declaration of human rights.

He also called for raising awareness among the stake holders for focusing to deliver quality education in AJK coupled with the spirit of self reformation for better service delivery.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education Population Welfare Jammu Jhelum Muzaffarabad Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Government

Recent Stories

Haleem Adil Sheikh censure Sindh govt for delaying ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body asks for extending telecommunication n ..

3 minutes ago

Germany Considers Lukashenko's Claim on Falsificat ..

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Min ..

29 minutes ago

Youth to apprise world of continued Indian forces ..

3 minutes ago

Doctors advise citizens to adopt dengue preventive ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.