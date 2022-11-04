UrduPoint.com

Speakers Call For Improving Youth Participation In Electoral Process

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Speakers call for improving youth participation in electoral process

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Speakers at a dialogue titled "Missing Young Voters of Pakistan" held on Friday called for improving youth participation in electoral process for strengthening the democracy in the country.

The dialogue was organized by PILDAT in collaboration with Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Pakistan.

The speakers observed that youth's electoral participation is abysmally low as compared to international democracies and unless ways to increase their turnout are devised and implemented, democracy is at the threat of being unrepresentative.

Addressing the ceremony Qurat-ul-Ain Fatima, Director Media Coordination, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), briefed about ECP's continuous efforts to engage and educate Pakistan's youth of the significance of their vote.

She said that ECP's SVEEP program which focuses on new voter education and registration and conducted 443 sessions in schools, colleges and universities so far She said that ECP is collaborating with the young You Tubers and Vloggers to further educate the youth about the importance of vote.

In 2018, ECP's Protocol Wing launched their internship programme in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, offering students an opportunity to directly learn about the election process.

 Ms. Qurat ul Ain suggested having reserved seats for youth in the Senate, National and Provincial Assemblies and to introduce elections and democracy as a compulsory part of the education syllabus to increase youth participation in electoral processes.

  Addressing the dialogue, Abdullah Dayo, Programme Manager FES Pakistan said that this organization was dedicated to enhancing the role and participation of youth in the electoral systems of Pakistan.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT, said "if youth is not led on to democratic paths then they are under the danger of developing extremist and radical tendencies, which will be a threat to the existence of democracy within the country".

A comparison of India and Pakistan's youth voting trends was made by Mr. Mehboob after which he put forward examples of democracies from around the world and highlighted their innovative efforts to increase their countries' youth voter turnout.

  Dr. Ammar Ali Jan, Youth Activist, Academic & Founder-President of Haqooq-e-Khalq Party, highlighted the core problem of political parties, saying Internal democracy and true representation within a political party is absolutely essential.

"We have to change our attitude towards young people and treat them as assets rather than a problem for law and order" he said.

Syed Umair Hassan, Director Youth Affairs of Punjab, highlighted the efforts of the Punjab Youth Affairs, sports & Culture Ministry to engage youth to tackle youth voting issues. He requested ECP to conduct awareness sessions at their E-libraries, a place utilized by youth of Punjab.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Islamabad Senate World Sports Education Punjab Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Young Rawalpindi 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

PM announces compensation for those died during PT ..

PM announces compensation for those died during PTI's long march: Interior Minis ..

16 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.