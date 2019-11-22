Speakers call for joint efforts to address malnutrition

The speakers at the concluding ceremony of the first week long Poverty Reduction through Rural Development training sessions conducted at Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Friday called for the joint efforts to address the issue of malnutrition in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The speakers at the concluding ceremony of the first week long Poverty Reduction through Rural Development training sessions conducted at Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Friday called for the joint efforts to address the issue of malnutrition in the country.

The training was arranged by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund in collaboration with Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and Luiss business school.

These trainings were especially conducted for communities based in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and erstwhile FATA with an aim to uplift their socio-economic conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Nutrition, Planning and Development Division, Muhammad Aslam Shaheen said "High percentage of food insecurity resulted in a number of detrimental health-related issues among women and children under the age of five which is a matter of serious concern and need to be addressed".

Aslam Shaheen said that women and children as vulnerable segments were sufferers of malnutrition, however, the present government was making all out efforts to cope with this challenge.

He said that the health risks associated with malnutrition were morbidity and infections which contribute to increased mortality rate.

Addressing the event, Emanuela Benini, Director, Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in Pakistan expressed hope that everyone had an insightful week of learning and hopefully would contribute towards sustainable development for their respective areas.

The certificates were distributed among those who participated in the training programme.