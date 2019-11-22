UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Call For Joint Efforts To Address Malnutrition

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:45 PM

Speakers call for joint efforts to address malnutrition

The speakers at the concluding ceremony of the first week long Poverty Reduction through Rural Development training sessions conducted at Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Friday called for the joint efforts to address the issue of malnutrition in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The speakers at the concluding ceremony of the first week long Poverty Reduction through Rural Development training sessions conducted at Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Friday called for the joint efforts to address the issue of malnutrition in the country.

The training was arranged by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund in collaboration with Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and Luiss business school.

These trainings were especially conducted for communities based in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and erstwhile FATA with an aim to uplift their socio-economic conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Nutrition, Planning and Development Division, Muhammad Aslam Shaheen said "High percentage of food insecurity resulted in a number of detrimental health-related issues among women and children under the age of five which is a matter of serious concern and need to be addressed".

Aslam Shaheen said that women and children as vulnerable segments were sufferers of malnutrition, however, the present government was making all out efforts to cope with this challenge.

He said that the health risks associated with malnutrition were morbidity and infections which contribute to increased mortality rate.

Addressing the event, Emanuela Benini, Director, Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in Pakistan expressed hope that everyone had an insightful week of learning and hopefully would contribute towards sustainable development for their respective areas.

The certificates were distributed among those who participated in the training programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business FATA Water Women Event All Government

Recent Stories

Spanish Rescuers Intercept 2 Boats With Irregular ..

6 minutes ago

Islamic Cleric Says Iranian People Foiled Enemy Pl ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inaugurates NADR ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry host di ..

6 minutes ago

Labour Remains UK Youths' Favorite Despite Waning ..

13 minutes ago

'Chaos on roads not a sign of civilized nations': ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.