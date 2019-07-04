UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Call For Making Peace Education Part Of Curriculum To Promote Interfaith Harmony

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:58 PM

Speakers call for making peace education part of curriculum to promote interfaith harmony

PAIMAN Alumni Trust organized an orientation session on "Importance of Peace Education" here on Thursday under its initiative, "Peace Education and Awareness Raising Regarding Importance of Tolerance, Human Rights Protection, Inter-faith and Inter-communal Understanding in Pakistan"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :PAIMAN Alumni Trust organized an orientation session on "Importance of Peace Education" here on Thursday under its initiative, "Peace Education and Awareness Raising Regarding Importance of Tolerance, Human Rights Protection, Inter-faith and Inter-communal Understanding in Pakistan".

The overall aim of the event was to hold a discourse around the importance of peace education as well inclusion of concepts related to tolerance, pluralism, interfaith harmony, human rights and islam and concept of Peaceful communities in the curriculum of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For this purpose PAIMAN engaged selected members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, officials of education department, media, civil society, Academicians, management of private schools and madrassa.

The participants showed a strong desire that Peace Education must be a part of our curriculum.

Mossarat Qadeem, PAIMAN's Executive Director in her introductory remarks said, in our environment inclusive peace education is necessarily a long-term process, not a short-term intervention. PAIMAN believes that peace education allows opportunities for children to put peace-making into practice, both in the educational setting and in the wider community.

She appreciated PAIMAN's innovative model of peace education and stated that it is time to start thinking of including such concepts in our curriculum to sensitize future generation regarding violent free tolerant society.

Hailing from different professional backgrounds, the participants unanimously resolved to work for making Peace Education a part of the curriculum at every level of education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Arshad Khan Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Peshawar stressed that including peace education in the curriculum will develop acceptance for diversity and respect for all communities, religions and sects among the students although it requires time and commitment.

Alamzeb, Secretary Text Book board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was of the view that inclusion of peace education is the need of the hour and many of the issues of intolerance hate and extremism can be addressed if we include peace education in our curriculum.

Ms Bushra Hyder, Head of Qadeems Lumiere, a pioneer in introducing Peace Curriculum in her school, shared her experience that how students start thinking positively once expose to aspects of human rights, peace pluralism, tolerance and peaceful co-existence within the context of Islam and the role that teachers and parents can play in promoting tolerance and love for diversity in children.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Civil Society Media Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Dollar will come down if Nawaz, Zardari return loo ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

3 minutes ago

After Rana Sana’s arrest, Khurshid Shah advises ..

19 minutes ago

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Reh ..

3 minutes ago

Rain likely at isolated places today

35 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan approves 21 member core ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.