UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Call For Popularizing The Country's Narrative 'Hum Pakistani'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:31 PM

Speakers call for popularizing the country's narrative 'Hum Pakistani'

The country's narrative 'Hum Pakistani' ought to be promoted for reconstruction of society in positive direction and addressing the current socio-economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The country's narrative 'Hum Pakistani' ought to be promoted for reconstruction of society in positive direction and addressing the current socio-economic challenges.

Speakers at a function on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) called for popularizing the narrative to effectively address the issues like violence, terrorism and extremism.

They pleaded that the nation should stand united on one platform to combat the menace of intolerance and prejudices.

They asserted that the message of Paigam-e-Pakistan 'Hum Pakistani' should go across the country for ensuring a better future.

The function, arranged by the University's Centre for Social Reconstruction, was largely attended by students and academicians of the local educational institutions.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood who was the chief guest on the occasion, spoke about the government's policy of setting a society based on justice and social equity.

He announced that the government will gradually enforce a unified education system in the country, so that rich and poor could equally benefit from the national resources and to have a better place in the society.

The Minister in his speech reiterated the government's resolve to promote unanimity of views among various religious sects and other sections of the society on issues of national interests so as to serve the people in a better way, through charity and social activities.

Underlined the dire need of having closer interaction among the religious leaders, he said the task of interfaith harmony could only be achieved through tolerance and accommodation of each other belief.

The spirit of forbearance and co-existence must be upheld for collective well-being, he added.

The event was also addressed by Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. QIbla Ayaz, Minister for Education AJK Syed Muhammad Ali Raza Bukhari, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Women affairs Ashifa Raiz, Minister of Education KPK Zia-Ullah Khan Banghash, deputy speaker Gilgit and Baltistan Assembly Jaffarullah Khan and Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Ali.

They called for promoting the spirit of patriotism and love for the country, particularly among the youth, so that national challenges could be addressed successfully.

They underlined the need of promoting interfaith religious harmony among the people of various sects through dialogue and community-based activities.

They appreciated the AIOU's efforts for promoting the national cause among the youth.

Welcoming the participants, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that the event will help to strengthen process of dialogue on national reconstruction and interfaith harmony.

The University, he said was prepared to make its contribution in projecting the concept of 'Hum Pakistani' through its around 1.4 million students across the country.

He was of the view that the Universities should be helping hand in policy-making at the national level, through its intellectual discourse.

He also called for laying greater focus on reconstruction of society and national integration through community-based activities.

Chairman Council of Ideology Dr. Ayaz in his address underlined the importance of Paigham-e-Pakistan for re-construction of society, and said it was a good omen that narrative of Hum Pakistanis was getting roots among the masses.

The entire nation, he added has unanimity of views on it, and that wasgoing to help the country to come out from present socio-economic crisis.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Punjab Poor Education Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University Women Event From Government Million CII Love

Recent Stories

Candidancy application numbers prove citizens&#039 ..

35 minutes ago

Problems of farmers to be resolved on priority bas ..

31 seconds ago

10-member Jirga Pakistan committee to suggest deve ..

33 seconds ago

Iran unveils indigenously produced air defense sys ..

34 seconds ago

SC summons Secretary Board of Revenue in forest la ..

36 seconds ago

President Masood explores collaborations of AJK un ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.