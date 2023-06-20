UrduPoint.com

Speakers Call For Practical Steps To Channelize Border Trade

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Speakers at a seminar on Tuesday called for taking practical measures to properly channelize the border trade from the Balochistan province in order to formalize this practice for the ultimate benefit of people

The Seminar - Developments in Balochistan - was organized by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

They also called for initiating dialogue to sort out the issues and resolve differences in this regard.

Former Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, former Federal minister Zubeida Jalal, MNA Danesh Kumar, MPA Sanaullah Baloch and Sarfaraz Bugti were the panelists, said a news release.

President IPRI Amb. Raza Muhammad highlighted the need to bridge the gap between elite and downtrodden in the province, which was rich in natural and human resources.

Jam Kamal said that liaison between stakeholders and common strata ought to be restored in order to boost people's confidence.

He said that the poverty level in Balochistan was very high as compared to other areas of the country due to minimal infrastructure in the province.

"This leads to insurgency as deprivation is cashed by vested forces," he elucidated.

Sarfaraz Bugti said that small things could make a big difference, and it was time to start afresh.

He said uneven development was not specific to Balochistan and added there were two paradigms -- law & order and other development in the province.

MNA Danesh Kumar talked about the social cohesion, adding there was no specific treatment with the minorities, especially Hindu in the province.

He called upon the government to allocate sufficient funds to develop the province at par with other areas of the country.

Kumar proudly shared that minorities were free to practice their religion in the province.

Sanaullah Baloch said the mega development projects would ultimately ensure the uplift of people in the province.

Zubeida Jamal, former federal minister, pointed out the widening gaps in the development sectors of the province.

She said 75 percent of Baloch population was below 30 years, and it was a challenge for the government, in terms of unemployment and imparting quality education.

