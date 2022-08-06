UrduPoint.com

Speakers Call For Pressing India To End Gross Human Rights Violations In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 01:31 AM

Speakers call for pressing India to end gross human rights violations in IIOJK

Speakers at a seminar held here on Friday called upon the international community to urge India to end the gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar held here on Friday called upon the international community to urge India to end the gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The seminar titled "Removal of Article 370: India's Illegal Actions in Kashmir" was organized by YFK in collaboration with the department of Development Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST).

The speakers talked about the ongoing situation of Kashmir and Indian acts to change the demography of Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019 India illegally changed the status of IIOJK by removing the article 370 ad 35A and annexed the state as a Federal unit of India against the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

Speakers included Hameed Loan APHC , Dr.Tariq Waheed Department of Social Science, Ms. Mashal Hussain Malik Chairperson Peace and Cultural organisation, Senator Sehar Kamran, Noureen Ibrahim MNA, Khusroo Parvaiz Head of campus SZABIST, Sardar Yaqoob Khan former president of AJK and Zaman Bajwa Executive Director Youth Forum Kashmir.

A large number of students, members of civil society and media participated in this event

Related Topics

India Loan Technology United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Civil Society Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

9 minutes ago
 CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes ..

CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes bronze

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organi ..

Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organized by traders

9 minutes ago
 Global food prices decline in July, but future sup ..

Global food prices decline in July, but future supply worries remain: UN agency

11 minutes ago
 Seeking water, Brazil indigenous group finds new h ..

Seeking water, Brazil indigenous group finds new home

11 minutes ago
 Govt reduces oil prices to provide relief: Tahira

Govt reduces oil prices to provide relief: Tahira

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.