Speakers call for pressing India to end gross human rights violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar held here on Friday called upon the international community to urge India to end the gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The seminar titled "Removal of Article 370: India's Illegal Actions in Kashmir" was organized by YFK in collaboration with the department of Development Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST).

The speakers talked about the ongoing situation of Kashmir and Indian acts to change the demography of Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019 India illegally changed the status of IIOJK by removing the article 370 ad 35A and annexed the state as a Federal unit of India against the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

Speakers included Hameed Loan APHC , Dr.Tariq Waheed Department of Social Science, Ms. Mashal Hussain Malik Chairperson Peace and Cultural organisation, Senator Sehar Kamran, Noureen Ibrahim MNA, Khusroo Parvaiz Head of campus SZABIST, Sardar Yaqoob Khan former president of AJK and Zaman Bajwa Executive Director Youth Forum Kashmir.

A large number of students, members of civil society and media participated in this event