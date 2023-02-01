UrduPoint.com

Speakers Call For Proactive Role Of Transgender Community In Relief Efforts In Post-flood Scenario

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 12:11 AM

Speakers call for proactive role of transgender community in relief efforts in post-flood scenario

Speakers at provincial consultation workshop underlined the need for an all-inclusive response of the transgender community during relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts to help minimize suffering of flood victims during the post-flood era

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Speakers at provincial consultation workshop underlined the need for an all-inclusive response of the transgender community during relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts to help minimize suffering of flood victims during the post-flood era.

These views were expressed by different speakers during a multi-stakeholders provincial consultation on 'developing action plan for transgender inclusive flood response' organized jointly by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Peace and Justice Network (PJN) and USAID at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Besides others, the event was addressed by Member NCHR Punjab Nadeem Ashraf, Dr. Faisal Saleem from Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rizwana Naveed Additional Secretary from Department of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, technical expert PJN Nayab Ali, Moon Ali coordinator and other participants.

The speakers emphasized that trans persons were an important segment of the society and their proactive role in mobilization of public in flood affected areas for speedy implementation of the relief and rehabilitation programs carried immense importance.

Zanaya Chaudhry, a trans activist, assured full support and assistance of trans persons to the government and others relevant line organizations during flood mitigation programs.

Zanaya said the devastation caused by the last year flood was huge and all segment of the society need to work together by accelerating relief efforts and extend full support to the government for inclusive flood response mechanism as hundreds of thousands of flood victims were still looking for help and assistance in Pakistan.

Additional Secretary Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Rizwana Naveed informed the gathering that implementation would be ensured on transgender act and provincial legislation would be introduced as soon as new government was formed.

She said efforts were being made to include representatives of vulnerable segments of the society including persons with disabilities, minorities, trans and under privileged in district human rights committees to address their issues on the spot. To enjoy the government's facilities, she said, the transgender needed to register themselves with the relevant government organizations.

The speakers underlined the need for formulation of a comprehensive statistical data about the number of transgender community in Punjab that would immensely help government organizations in compilation of future plans of actions and strategies.

Nayab Ali National Technical program specialist of PJN said the objectives of the consultation workshop were aimed at bringing all relevant stakeholders including government agencies, human rights experts, transgender and policymakers to identify gaps in the existing laws and frameworks used for humanitarians' actions, especially during recent floods. She said the event was organized to highlight various issues and challenges besides giving viable recommendations for ensuring inclusion of trans persons in disaster management and relief programs in the post flood era.

Besides reviewing existing humanitarians' response actions and operational guidelines, she said the workshop would help support data collection and to establish transgender community's protection mechanism in flood affected districts besides ensuring their inclusion in district committees.

Members of the civil society, trans persons, government officials, human rights activists and officials of the social welfare department and ombudsman office attended in large numbers. Later question-answer and working group sessions were held.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Flood Civil Society Hotel Post Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

13 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

33 minutes ago
 Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Orban's ..

Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Orban's Remarks

20 minutes ago
 PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 9 ..

PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 90 days

20 minutes ago
 US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 ..

US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 Loss - Fitch Ratings

26 minutes ago
 US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, In ..

US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, Injured Hundreds - White House N ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.