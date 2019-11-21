Speakers call for promoting Arabic language and literature

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Speakers at an international conference held here on Thursday at the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) called for promoting Arabic language to have a better understanding the teachings of holy Qurran.

The speakers of the conference spoke about the role of the universities in projecting the language and keeping the young generation abreast with the modern trends and contemporary needs of learning literature.

The conference was arranged to promote Arabic language and literature as well their relevance to literature of other languages and cultures.

The speakers deliberated upon the topic of 'Contemporary Arabic literature, with special reference to Pakistani culture and inter-cultural influence of different literature on the society.

The participants included Muslim scholars from Algeria, Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Oman and UAE. Those who also addressed the inaugural session included President Islamic International University Dr Ahmed Yousaf Al-Darweesh and the AIOU's Dean Islamic Studies Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashimi.

The guests were welcomed by the AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum, who hoped that the conference's deliberations will help to understand the Arabic culture and to apply it in promoting research on socioeconomic issues.

Justice Dr Muhammad Al-Ghazali, Judge of Supreme Court's Shariat Appellate bench was the guest of honour and key-note speaker at the opening session that was largely participated by the scholars and researchers.

He highlighted the concept and historical background of the Arabic language and emphasized that the language should be made part of the Muslims' life. The leaders of the Pakistan's movement like Sir Agha Khan wanted to make Arabic, a language of the independent Muslim state, he said.

The conference was a part of the university's concerted efforts promoting academic debate among the scholars from home and abroad on the matters of common interest for the guidance of the young generation.

It was scheduled to hold eight working sessions, during which eighty research-papers to be presented. The conference was arranged by the university's department of Arabic.

Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashimi in his address apprised the participants about the university's efforts, promoting teachings of Quran and Sunnah in the country. This university has achieved special distinction in teaching the Arabic language, as so far it has produced about one hundred thousands Arabic teachers.

The AIOU since its inception was running various other programmes to promote Islamic teachings at different academic levels. He hoped that the conference's outcome will help popularize research culture in the field of Islamic studies.