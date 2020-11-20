Speakers call for promoting high-resistant alternative crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Speakers at a workshop on Friday called for ensuring food and nutrition security by promoting high-resistant alternative crops and super food to meet demands of increasing population, and to curb malnutrition.

Addressing a stakeholder workshop on "Promotion of Quinoa as alternative crop for the food and feed production" arranged at the Department of Agronomy, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said Quinoa was maintaining a nutritional profile and its health benefits were high compared to wheat, maize and rice.

He said:" We should benefit from the alternative crops to meet our local demands and capture international markets to earn heavy foreign exchange.

" He said that Quinoa was also high in fiber, magnesium, B vitamins, iron, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin E and various beneficial antioxidants. He said that there was a need to develop local seed producer to meet the country demand.

Food and Agriculture Organization, Representative Bou Zhou said that China was one of the largest of the Quinoa producer. He said that being the super food, it will help in the nutritional deficiency in the countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Javed Akhtar said Quinoa could be cultivated indrought-affected or salinity-stressed areas.

Chairman Agronomy Department Dr Shahzad Basra and Dr Irfan Afzal also addressed.