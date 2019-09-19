UrduPoint.com
Speakers Call For Promoting Skill-based Education

Thu 19th September 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Speakers at a seminar held here on Thursday called for promoting skill-based education that enables youth to earn their livelihood and take part in the socio-economic development of the country.

The seminar was held in connection with International Literacy Day was arranged by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and JICA.

The speakers included the Universitys Dean Education Professor Dr. Nasir Mahammod, Adviser JICA Chiho Ohashi, Deputy Chief Adviser JICA Abil Gill, Chairman NCHD Dr. Amirullah Marwat, President Private Schools Association Afzal Babar, Chairman urdu Department Dr. Abdul Aziz Sehr and Chairman Distance and Non-Formal Education AIOU Dr. Muhammad Ajmal.

For achieving the stipulated targets for improving literacy rate in the country, the speakers called for redesigning the existing strategy and bringing about fundamental changes in the overall educational set-up that should attractive the youth for their better future.

While regretting that the education has still not been given due importance at the national level, the speakers underlined the need of enhancing budgetary allocation in this sector. "We are much behind in literacy that it is badly affecting the country's economic growth".

They asserted that the government should promote the multilingual education system to provide easy and equal access to every Pakistani.

This education system should be made approachable and it should also open opportunities for employment in various sectors.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood in his presidential remarks said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provides a big opportunity for engaging the country's youth in establishing free-trade economic zones.

The scope of jobs in these zones, could only be capitalized by empowering the youth with technical know-how.

The speakers also spoke about the current scenario of literacy in Pakistan. In this connection, they also deliberated upon issues, challenges and practices.

The multilingual society system in the country demands the wider use of regional languages along with the English and Urdu as medium of instruction.

The big challenge posed by the country's education system for education aspirants was language barrier in reaching the standards of required literacy rate, they added.

Dr. Amirulah Marwat, chairman NCHD announced they were planning to set up around 2,000 literacy centers in the country.

A message of Director General UNESCO was also read at the seminar.

Certificates were distributed among the first batch of Course of NFE teachers by the AIOU.

Adult Literary Projects teaching learning material was also launched on the occasion.

