Speakers Call For Proper Teaching, Understanding Of Climate To Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The speakers at a one-day awareness session on "Climate Education and Action" on Monday called for proper teaching and understanding of climate to students to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The awareness session was organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs in collaboration with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU).

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor SBBWU Prof Dr Safia Ahmed highlighted the need for understanding and proper teaching and understanding of climate to students and added that these changes are affecting the developing world but the developed countries are least affected by the climate changes.

She said that Pakistan experienced the worst flood last year and the country can witness the devastating impact of global warming on the daily lives of the people and suggested joint efforts for the preservation of the environment through planting more trees.

She also added that the young climate ambassadors would be the guardians of the planet and they would inspire and support climate action in their communities and networks.

The session addressed the importance of sensitizing and training the young generation towards environmental sustainability and empowering them in the transition to green growth.

Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irfan Ali Khan appreciated the efforts of the team of SBBWU including Dr Hamida Bibi, Incharge, Assistant Professor , Department of History and Pakistan Studies and Tashfeen Zia, Deputy Registrar (A&M).

He said that the Directorate of Youth Affairs works on four "Es" : Education, Engagement, Entrepreneurship, Entertainment, adding that "If we implement these 4 Es then we can bring a positive change in our society.

" He said the directorate has started the project with females because it wanted to start it from homes and would continue these effective activities in the future as well.

The session was also addressed by a team from SBBWU and its affiliated College who had recently visited the University of Nebraska at Omaha for on-campus (Omaha, USA) training of professional development activities on pedagogy, leadership, networking, climatology, sustainability and culture building under US Government funded project "Developing the Next Generation of Female Environmentalists (DNGFE)".

The DNGFE team included members Dr Sadaf Bashir, Assistant Professor Department of Political Science, SBBWUP, Lecturer Microbiology Sumaira, Lecturer Microbiology Dr. Mahreenul Hassan, Assistant Professor Department of Bioinformatics Dr. Nousheen Bibi, Assistant Professor Department of Education Dr. Wilayat Bibi, Assistant Professor Department of Law JoharWajahat, Lecturer Department of Economics Saira Khan and Mahrukh Zahir, Lecturer Government Girls Degree College Ekka Ghund/Incharge Principal of Government Girls Degree College, Chanda.

The DNGFE team shared their experiences, action plans, climate education and action steps for youth.

The Session was attended by 200 participants including students and faculty of SBBWUP and its Affiliated Colleges and later certificates and shields were distributed among the participants and organizing team.

