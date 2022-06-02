UrduPoint.com

Speakers Call For Raising Awareness On Blood Donation

June 02, 2022

Speakers call for raising awareness on blood donation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Speakers at a ceremony have stressed the need for raising awareness on blood donation and screening of intending couples before marriage for thalassemia.

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with the collaboration of Regional Blood Center (RBC) Sukkur on Thursday arranged the ceremony where certificates were awarded to active blood donors, and shields were presented to heads of different departments for arranging maximum number of blood bags during blood donation camps.

