Speakers Call For Serious Efforts To Promote Science Studies In Urdu Language

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The speakers at a ceremony held at National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) in connection with the sixty-year celebrations of the urdu Science Board emphasized on initiating serious efforts for promoting science studies in Urdu language.

The ceremony was presided over by renowned dramatist, poet and columnist and former Director General Urdu Science Board Amjad islam Amjad while Prof. Oriental College Punjab University Dr. Zia ul Hassan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Amjad Islam Amjad said that translation was an important tool of promoting foreign literature in the country.

The Urdu Science Board has rendered valuable services for the publication of science and technology related studies in Urdu language through translations.

There is a general impression that Urdu language is not capable of becoming the language of science, medicine, engineering and other important sciences despite a fact that all these disciplines were being taught in Jamia Usmania in Urdu Language, a century ago.

Urdu language is the language of communication between people living in different parts and provinces of Pakistan. There is no need to translate the term, Names and words of scientific inventions into Urdu language.

He observed that the trend of book reading had decreased all over the world due to internet, mobile phone and other such inventions, which also affected the overall sales of books.

Amjad Islam Amjad suggested that basic science should be taught in Urdu in an easy and interesting manner till Grade VIII.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Executive Director, NLPD, Dr. Rashid Hameed said that Urdu Science Board had rendered great services for the publication and promotion of scientific and technical studies in the country.

"Translation of scientific studies from English and other languages into Urdu is a wonderful achievement of the board", he said.

Dr Rashid said that the Board was honored to have prominent literary personalities like Hanif Ramey, Ashfaq Ahmed, Amjad Islam Amjad and Kishwer Naheed as the head of the institution.

The board has published number of important encyclopedias, dictionaries and books on various topics which is a great assert for the country.

The ten-volume Urdu Science Encyclopedia is an important academic assert, which has received immense recognition in the academic world due to its usefulness.

Despite the limited financial resources and manpower, the board has played vital role in raising scientific awareness in the society through its publications, lectures, seminars and workshops.

Dr. Rashid Hameed said that more such event would be organized in Quetta and Hyderabad in connection with the sixty-year celebrations of the board.

Professor Dr. Zia Al Hassan while addressing the ceremony said that language was a medium of communication and there was a huge repository of sciences in English language.

English language carries a great significance around the world due to its great share in promoting scientific knowledge and interne.

Dr. Jameel Ahmad said that the government should patronize academic and literary institutions and provide them with adequate funds for academic projects.

Former Research Officer, Urdu Science Board, Zubair Waheed Butt said that there was a need to improve the printing quality of the board's publications.

