MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The speakers here on Friday in an interactive session with columnists and journalists said that lack of education, unemployment, poverty, backwardness and shortage resources were the results of over population.

They said that developing countries like Pakistan were faced with overpopulation issue.

They urged upon each one to come forward and play role for controlling the population.

Population Welfare Department along with District Public Relations (DPR) arranged the session at Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) .

DO Population, Aftab Ahmed said that the department had registered 130 religious scholars to sensitize public on this issue adding that they needed the help of media in this connection.

Deputy Director DPR, Syed Majid Shah lauded the role of journalists adding that it was a national cause and everyone should participate in it.

Editor Khabrain Multan Sajjad Bokhari also spoke.

A large number of journalists attended the session.

Later, a question- answer session was also held.