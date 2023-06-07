Speakers call for strategy to tackle e-waste in future

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Speakers at a seminar here on Wednesday stressed a comprehensive plan to utilize biowaste for energy and proper disposal of e-waste that would become an environmental hazard in the near future.

They asked students to consider cleaning and disposing of waste properly as a foremost obligation because clean environment is key to a healthy society.

The seminar titled Clean Campus Drive, a series of awareness activities, organised by Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) in collaboration with the University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar.

Prominent among the participants were the Dean Faculty of Chemical, Mechanical and Industrial Sciences Dr Sahar Noor, Dr Ammad, WSSP Zonal Manager Engr Farman Ali and the Manager Community Liaison Cell Muhammad Ismail. A large number of students attended the seminar that aimed at to highlight students' role in sanitation and water conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Noor asked if there is any plan devised to tackle e-waste like solar panels, batteries and other electronic gadgets.

"A solar panel has a life span of not more than 20 years, how long a battery will work, let's say 20 years, do we have any plan or strategy for how would we dispose of them when it hit our streets," he asked.

He urged the masses to reduce dependency on plastic made materials especially shopping bags that was major pollutant of environment across the world.

"Here it clogged our drains, render our sewerage system dysfunctional, make them overflow that cause damage to streets, roads and affect our health," he commented and appealed the masses to boycott its use for sake of "our health and wellbeing of our kids." Students, as agents of change in society, can play a greater and better role in a waste-free society, Dr Noor said.

Dr Ammadullah Khan of Industrial Engineering Department, in his presentation, stressed on mixing of coal and biowaste to produce environment-friendly energy.

He shed light on the quality of coal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was equal to the quality of coal produced in South Africa. "If utilized properly, we can produce ample amount of energy from biowaste mixed coal and help us tackle energy crisis," he said.

Shields and certificates were distributed among the speakers and organisers at the end of the seminar in recognition of their role in WASH.

Later, an awareness walk was taken out in the university in which students from different departments participated.