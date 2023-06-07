UrduPoint.com

Speakers Call For Strategy To Tackle E-waste In Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Speakers call for strategy to tackle e-waste in future

Speakers at a seminar here on Wednesday stressed a comprehensive plan to utilize biowaste for energy and proper disposal of e-waste that would become an environmental hazard in the near future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Speakers at a seminar here on Wednesday stressed a comprehensive plan to utilize biowaste for energy and proper disposal of e-waste that would become an environmental hazard in the near future.

They asked students to consider cleaning and disposing of waste properly as a foremost obligation because clean environment is key to a healthy society.

The seminar titled Clean Campus Drive, a series of awareness activities, organised by Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) in collaboration with the University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar.

Prominent among the participants were the Dean Faculty of Chemical, Mechanical and Industrial Sciences Dr Sahar Noor, Dr Ammad, WSSP Zonal Manager Engr Farman Ali and the Manager Community Liaison Cell Muhammad Ismail. A large number of students attended the seminar that aimed at to highlight students' role in sanitation and water conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Noor asked if there is any plan devised to tackle e-waste like solar panels, batteries and other electronic gadgets.

"A solar panel has a life span of not more than 20 years, how long a battery will work, let's say 20 years, do we have any plan or strategy for how would we dispose of them when it hit our streets," he asked.

He urged the masses to reduce dependency on plastic made materials especially shopping bags that was major pollutant of environment across the world.

"Here it clogged our drains, render our sewerage system dysfunctional, make them overflow that cause damage to streets, roads and affect our health," he commented and appealed the masses to boycott its use for sake of "our health and wellbeing of our kids." Students, as agents of change in society, can play a greater and better role in a waste-free society, Dr Noor said.

Dr Ammadullah Khan of Industrial Engineering Department, in his presentation, stressed on mixing of coal and biowaste to produce environment-friendly energy.

He shed light on the quality of coal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was equal to the quality of coal produced in South Africa. "If utilized properly, we can produce ample amount of energy from biowaste mixed coal and help us tackle energy crisis," he said.

Shields and certificates were distributed among the speakers and organisers at the end of the seminar in recognition of their role in WASH.

Later, an awareness walk was taken out in the university in which students from different departments participated.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Water Energy Crisis South Africa University Of Engineering And Technology From

Recent Stories

A 'foreign-funded' PTI chief stands exposed for 't ..

A 'foreign-funded' PTI chief stands exposed for 'treachery & enmity' towards Pak ..

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister for religious affairs visits Ha ..

Caretaker minister for religious affairs visits Hajj Complex Hayatabad

5 minutes ago
 South Korea to Maintain 'Stable' Relations With Ru ..

South Korea to Maintain 'Stable' Relations With Russia - Security Strategy

5 minutes ago
 National VCs peace conference begins

National VCs peace conference begins

5 minutes ago
 NA body recommends enhancement of NEPRA's for effe ..

NA body recommends enhancement of NEPRA's for effective regulation of power sect ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation ..

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.