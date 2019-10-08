Speakers call for UN resolution implementation in IOK

Speakers at a Kashmir conference on Tuesday stressed the need for implementing United Nations resolutions on Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers at a Kashmir conference on Tuesday stressed the need for implementing United Nations resolutions on Kashmir issue.

They were addressing a national conference on Kashmir titled "Kashmiri Freedom Struggle-A Full Spectrum Review after Illegal Indian Annexation on 5th Aug" jointly organized by Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) and Punjab University at Punjab University's Dr Pervaiz Hasan Environmental Law Centre here.

Addressing the seminar, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said Kashmir was a disputed territory and India could not annex it, adding world had expressed its concern over human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir due to successful diplomatic efforts of Pakistan.

The chairman Kashmir committee said the UN's Secretary General, US Senators, and important international personalities and parliaments had demanded India to lift curfew from the area.

He said Kashmir issue should be solved as per the desire of Kashmiris and they should be given their right to plebiscite. "We are thankful to China for supporting us on Kashmir issue", he added.

He also motivated the students that they have potential and vibrancy to compete the world.

Lt Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool focused on Indian conspiracy of revoking Kashmir's special status and its hidden agenda with a possibility of armed conflict with Pakistan.

Khalid Maqbool highlighted the propaganda of RSS to make Pakistan a weaker country, adding the Kashmiri struggle got an impetus when its people started an armed struggle against the Indian forces. "Kashmir struggle movement is on its peak and Indian forces cannot suppress their courage", he added.

He said some Western powers wanted to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor to hinder China's way to development.

He said America, Israel and India were jointly harming Pakistan in order to stop China's progress, adding there were conspiracies to weaken Pakistan internally through fifth generation warfare.

He said Modi was following the ideology of RSS and its policies would spread anarchy even within India.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said the UN had failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir issue. However, he said, Pakistani nation stands with the government, Pakistan Army and Kashmiris.

He said Imran Khan had presented Kashmir's case at United Nations excellently and he had truly represented Islamic countries.

He said, we need to launch aggressive diplomacy at international level to sensitize world over human rights violations by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

He urged the world not to prefer economic interest to human rights.

CGSS President Maj Gen (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery said Modi's move had internationalized Kashmir issue.

He said this was the longest curfew of the world and India was committing genocide of Muslims.

Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Mr Abdul Basit said the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was the issue of state of Pakistan.

He said Kashmiris had given great sacrifices and we need to work hard for the freedom of Kashmir and make cohesive strategy.

Aamir Ghauri highlighted the Indian hostility in Kashmir and the role of international media. He appreciated the students of the Punjab University for their positive contribution.

He highlighted the Indian atrocities in Kashmir and India's fake promises of development. He said that Modi was culprit and not all the Indians support his agenda.

Barrister Saad Rasool suggested that students should be included in the debate about the foreign policy of Pakistan.

Additional IG Capt (r) Zafar Iqbal Awan stated that Ms Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, very clearly refused the abrogation, who later faced problems from the Indian government.

The conference concluded with the speech of Brig (r) Akhtar Nawaz Janjua, Senior Member Advisory board CGSS, who discussed upon the role of Pakistani youth in highlighting the Kashmiri freedom movement. He laid stress on focussing the core values of islam.

Faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.