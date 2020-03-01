Speakers call for uniform curriculum for all students in KPK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers on Saturday called for uniform curriculum for all the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as education in private institutions, which is different from the public sector institutions to some extent leads to class differences in the society.

Development in Information Technology and digitalization to promote freelancing was among the basic recommendations for employment in the conference, said a press release here.

"Provincial Youth Engagement Conference 2020" was organized by SELP/UNDP Young Parliamentarians' Forum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The objective was to create a youth-led open space for young students to interact with lawmakers, enable them to understand the role and functions of the legislature and to provide input in the strategic plan of the Young Parliamentarians' Forum.

The Provincial Youth Engagement Conference (PYC) was attended by 60 students from 10 public universities from all the divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The participants demanded the concerned parliamentarians to transform the education system which instills skills in the youth.

The parliamentarians addressed the questions posed by the participating youth and noted the recommendations of the students.

The youth engagement conference provided a bridge between the youth and lawmakers to sit together and discuss ideas to improve the system.

Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan gave the opening remarks of the conference. Minister for Information Technology Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister for Local Governance Kamran Bangash, Special Advisor to Higher Education Khaliq ur Rehman, Convener SDGs Arif Ahmedzai, Chairperson Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education Taj Muhammad, Deputy Convener Young Parliamentary Forum Madiha Nisar and other MPAs including Salah-ud-Din Mohmand, Fakhar Jehan, Faisal Zeb interacted with the students for the issues of youth in a specially-arranged panel discussion.

The participants were engaged in various activities including a group exercise and a panel discussion involving identification of issues/challenges about three areas (education, employment and engagement) and finding out suggestions for lawmakers to address. The issues and recommendation from the students shall then be considered and incorporated into the Strategic Plan of the Young Parliamentarians' Forum.

