Speakers call for women empowerment to curb menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers here Tuesday at at a Conference said that women empowerment was vital to rein in the forces of terrorism and lead the society to a prosperous and sustainable pathway.

The two-day national conference on "Pivotal role of Dukhtran-e-Pakistan in Peace Building and Harmonization of Society" was being organized by the female campus of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Iqbal International Institute of Research and Dialogue (IRD) in collaboration with the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fityana while chairing the opening session called upon young women to come forward with a passion of disseminating Islam's message of tolerance. She criticized propaganda against islam and called to foil the bids attempts through Islamophobia. The minister said that women often being the first teachers of children could play a vital role in educating young people to value peace and not destruction.

Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman CII discussed the landscape of Islamophobia, waves of terrorism and also elaborated the counter narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan to defeat terrorism. He quoted examples of the women hailing from African countries who led their countries to peace in Eritrea and Liberia, adding that Pakistani women can contribute in the best way as they had better exposure and education. He said Paigham-e-Pakistan had clarified that Islam has nothing to do with violence and extremism, while he said that Islam advocates to respect difference of opinion.

Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Rector IIUI said that women have power to change the fate of Muslim world.

He said 16 thousand female students of IIUI would work as envoys of Paigham-e-Pakistan and they will be taking Islam's message of peace and harmony in every corner of world. He urged the youth to take guidance from Holy Quran and apply its teachings in the practical life. He also hailed Prime Minister's speech in UNGA saying that he represented every Muslim on the topic of Islamophobia.

Speaking on the occasion, President IIUI, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Drawieesh, said Islam is religion of peace, it discourages extremism and violence. He said that educational institutions and religious seminaries were vital places as they could effectively train the youth to counter extremism in the society.

He elaborated the role of women in Islamic history and correlated the examples to the contemporary requirements, adding that mothers were the best teachers and mind builders who can nurture children to fight the menace of terrorism in future.

Dr Farkhanda Zia, IIUI Vice President, Female Campus, apprised the audience about aims and objectives of the conference. She hoped that deliberations of the conference will work as shield to fight terrorism and build a peaceful society. She stressed upon women to play an active role in defeating violence and asked them to be contributors for building a harmonized and sustainable society.

The event was also addressed by Dr Samia Raheel Qazi, while diplomats, IIUI vice presidents, deans and scholars also joined the inaugural ceremony and various session on the first day of the conference.