Speakers calls for creating awareness about conservation, protection of wildlife

The speakers on Wednesday underscored the need for spreading awareness among masses about conservation and protection of wildlife in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The speakers on Wednesday underscored the need for spreading awareness among masses about conservation and protection of wildlife in the country.

Sharing their views on a programme organized Zoology Department, University of Peshawar to commemorate International Wildlife day 2002 to be marked on March 3 annually, they said various species of plants and animals were in high risk due to habitat destruction, illegal cutting of forests and hunting, poaching and trafficking and called for curbing such unlawful practices.

Theme of this year's international Wildlife day is "recovering key species for ecosystem restoration". Vice Deputy Conservator Wildlife, Abdul Haleem Khan Marwat, Chairman Zoology Department Sanaullah, Organizer of the Event Dr.

Zaigham Hassan and Chairman CSP also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion DFO Wildlife Khyber, Abdul Haleem Khan Marwat said since 2013, Global Wildlife Day was being celebrated every year to highlight its positive role in ecosystem, food chain, environmental and biodiversity resources.

The speakers stressed the need for improvement in habitats, strengthening of wildlife conservation programs and forest resources to protect wildlife.

He also role of Zoology Department, University of Peshawar in wildlife conservation was highlighted.

The speakers urged all stakeholders, wildlife department and CSP Foundation to make special focus on awareness about importance of wildlife and its prominent role in food chain.