Speakers calls for dedication of all energies for development of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Speakers at a seminar here on Friday called to dedicate all energies for making Pakistan a state as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam who dreamed about such a peaceful and prosperous state that would be a model for the whole world.

The seminar was held in connection with Independence Day at Information Services academy (ISA) by Pakistan Peace Collective. Theme of the seminar was to highlight the sacrifices rendered for the creation of homeland, objectives behind its freedom and importance of peace for prosperous country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Peace Collective Mian Shabbir Anwar said that Quaid-e-Azam dreamed about a Pakistan having no discrimination with anyone and people may live there with love and sincerity.

He said there was a dire need to dedicate all our energies for social and economic development of the country and promote brotherhood, tolerance as well peace as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that Pakistan Peace Collective served to promote tolerance and peace in the society as per vision of the government. All these efforts for harmony have the purpose to make the country as idealized by the founder of Pakistan, he maintained.

Mian Shabbir Anwar said that Pakistan Peace Collective prepared communication campaigns in various crisis like situations which were aimed to aware people as how to counter the challenging situation successfully. "We are proud of our nation which stood united in critical times like earthquake in 2005, devastating flood in 2010, terrorism wave from 2002 to onward and phase of COVID-19," he added.

A documentary was also screened highlighting the efforts of Pakistan Peace Collective in reaching out people and involving them in efforts to promote peace.

Mian Shabbir Anwar said that Pakistan is more peaceful in present specifically after normalizing of situation in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA). Though our society was facing multiple issues but it would overcome on them through unity and positive attitudes, he hoped.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz stressed to define destinations and set goals for success in life. He said that message of peace should be spread among our youth for a secure future and all relevant stakeholders including educational institutions, media as well as intellectuals should work for it.

"Our country would become unique and role model if we concentrate on maintaining and ensuring peace in the society through dignified manner," he added.

Director General Islamic Research Institute Zia ul Haq said that freedom is a real blessing and all of us should thank on it. He also stressed to make Pakistan a role model for other countries as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Director General ISA Tariq Mehmood Khan stressed for renewed commitment for development of country. He reminded of the everlasting sacrifices rendered by the founders of Pakistan and forefathers for the freedom of this country.

He said we have to pledge today that we will work together for the development of the country beyond any affiliations. Unity and hard work are very much crucial or progress and prosperity of homeland, he maintained.

The seminar was also attended by senior journalists and people from various walks of life.