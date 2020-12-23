Speakers calls for increasing awareness, fostering connectivity on air pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Experts at a webinar held on Wednesday called for elucidating newer efforts to increase awareness, foster connectivity and implement solutions in developing countries on air pollution and work with partners in the Global South to chart the way forward for this decade.

The webinar titled "Air Quality under South-South Cooperation: What Works for Developing Countries, through the Lens of Science, Technology and Governance?" w as jointly organized by COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

This webinar was 9th webinar of CCCS Webinars Series and started with the welcome remarks of Head CCCS, Ambassador Shahid Kamal who talked about importance of Air Quality research for policy formulation, followed by message of Dr Raheel Qamar, Head of Science and Technology, ICESCO.

The webinar was moderated by Hassan Sipra, Senior Research Officer, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI).

Scientists from different regions of world talked about crises of poor air quality and health issues especially in global south countries.

Emphasizing on health issues mediated from poor air quality, they observed that to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, clean air plays very important role in the context of, SDG 3 Good Health, SDG 7 Clean Energy, SDG11 Sustainable Cites and SDG13 Climate Action.

Scientists talked about research in the area of air monitoring, developing countries and even developed world are lacking research in this area. Scientific and evidence-based knowledge is very important for policy formulation.

Experts showed interest to conduct collaborative research projects with CCCS Network institutions in addressing the issue of air pollution.

Participants in the webinar included Dr. Johann Antoine, Head of the Nuclear Analytical Lab and Project Lead for Air Quality Programme, Jamaica, Dr. Eric Zusman, Senior Policy Researcher, and Institute for Global Environmental Studies (IGES) in Hayama, Japan, Dr.�Hassan Kchih, Head of Air Monitoring Section Environmental Protection and Control�Department (EPCD) Royal Commission Jubail and Yanbu, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Professor Jalal Halwani, Head of Health and Environment Department, Director of Water and Environment Lab, Lebanon, Dr. Foued El Ayni, Environmental Expert at Directorate of Science and Technology of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO),Morroco�, Dr. Jacob Sonibare, Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria, Mr. Abid Omar, Founder of Air Quality Initiative, Pakistan., Professer Gabriel Filippelli, Professor of Earth Sciences, Director, Center for Urban Health, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, United States.