ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Speakers of the seminar, titled "Iqbal and Tasawer-e-Tarekh" called for re-interpretation of Allama Iqbal's thoughts and emphasized over the need to create understanding about the core message of the poet of East.

The seminar held here on Tuesday was organized by Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology, Department of Urdu.

Various features of Pakistani society in the light of Iqbal's philosophy came under discussion during the Seminar.

Executive Director, National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Dr. Rashid Hameed said that Iqbal was a universal poet and philosopher who used both Urdu and Persian poetry as means of his poetical expression.

He said that Iqbal was not only a great poet and philosopher but was a universal reformer and historian who used poetry as medium to deliver his manifold message to uplift Muslim Ummah.

He urged for the revival of Iqbal's message of Ijtihad (reasoning) and need to create awareness among youth about the diverse massage of Iqbal for the rebuilding of the Muslims' ummah.

He said that iqbal's poetry is not only a literary asset but our religious and civilizational history will remain incomplete without Iqbal. He was a saint who was assigned the task to alter the lives of Muslims through his poetry, he added.

Rashid Hameed observed that Iqbal was a great historian, philosopher, geo-political analyst, and visionary person who forecast the future of Muslims in sub-continent and give the idea of separate homeland for them.

He said that there are only few Urdu poets who have been associated with history. Iqbal was the only example who transcend the Popular patterns of poetry and introduce new thoughts in literature.

Eminent scholar, researcher and expert of Iqbal studies Dr. Aun Sajid Naqvi at the outset shed light on Iqbal's thoughts and called for awareness about the massage of Iqbal.

Dr. Aun explained Iqbal's poetry, message, thoughts and his understanding about the west and gave recommendations to join hands for the unity of Muslims in the light of the works of Iqbal.