KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The speakers at the protest rally of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Sunday vehemently condemned Indian cruelty and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called upon the world to play its due part in the resolution to IIOJK issue.

While addressing the rally outside the Karachi Press Club, former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Mohammed Yaqoob Khan, Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Mohammed Safi, PPP leader and Senator Waqar Mehdi, Jammat e Islami's Mohammed Hussain Mehnati, MQM-Pakistan MNA Aminul Haq and others said that Pakistan had always raised her voice for the innocent people of IIOJK at all forums.

They said that time had come to take serious steps to resolve the longstanding issue of IIOJK.

Indian forces are violating human rights and killing innocent people of IIOJK, they said.

The speakers said that IIOJK brothers and sisters should be given their right to self-determination. They also paid tributes to IIOJK martyrs for laying their lives and continued struggle.

Earlier, the protest rally led by the former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Mohammed Yaqoob Khan, Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Mohammed Safi and others commenced from the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and ended at the Karachi Press Club (KPC). The rally was also joined by various political and religious parties and people from different walks of life.