Open Menu

Speakers Condemn Indian Atrocities In IIOJK, Urge Inl't Community To Play Its Part

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Speakers condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK, urge inl't community to play its part

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The speakers at the protest rally of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Sunday vehemently condemned Indian cruelty and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called upon the world to play its due part in the resolution to IIOJK issue.

While addressing the rally outside the Karachi Press Club, former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Mohammed Yaqoob Khan, Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Mohammed Safi, PPP leader and Senator Waqar Mehdi, Jammat e Islami's Mohammed Hussain Mehnati, MQM-Pakistan MNA Aminul Haq and others said that Pakistan had always raised her voice for the innocent people of IIOJK at all forums.

They said that time had come to take serious steps to resolve the longstanding issue of IIOJK.

Indian forces are violating human rights and killing innocent people of IIOJK, they said.

The speakers said that IIOJK brothers and sisters should be given their right to self-determination. They also paid tributes to IIOJK martyrs for laying their lives and continued struggle.

Earlier, the protest rally led by the former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Mohammed Yaqoob Khan, Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Mohammed Safi and others commenced from the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and ended at the Karachi Press Club (KPC). The rally was also joined by various political and religious parties and people from different walks of life.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister Protest World Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Safi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

1 day ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan