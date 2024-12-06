Speakers condemn Israeli brutal genocide against innocent Palestinians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Senator Lieutenant General (Retd) Abdul Qayyum on Friday strongly condemned the brutal genocide of the oppressed Palestinians by the Israeli forces demanding an immediate and unconditional cease-fire and end to brutalities against the Palestinian people.

Addressing the Palestine Conference organized by the Islamabad Crescent Lions Club at Anam School Foundation in connection with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinians, Qayyum said that the so-called modern world has undoubtedly made immense progress in science and technology but in terms of adherence to international laws, decisions of the International Court of Justice, protection of human rights and acceptance of high human values, the world still seems buried in a huge deep pit with a disgusting face.

"We express our unwavering support for the inalienable right of the people of Palestine and Kashmir to self-determination and for the relevant OIC and UN resolutions on Palestine that call for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian territories, and for a peaceful and negotiated solution to the conflict.

Former Federal Secretary Syed Naseer Gilani on the occasion said that Israeli attacks against schools, hospitals, places of worship, shelters and refugee camps and its killing of aid workers and journalists in unprecedented numbers was an absolute violation of international humanitarian law.

He urged the international community to take urgent measures to prevent Israel from further undermining regional peace and stability, including the prevention of Israeli aggression against Lebanon and other regional countries.